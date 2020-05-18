Barbara Ann Duffer Averette, age 79, of Chase City, VA, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Maggie Duffer; two sisters, Lucille Duffer Palmer and Margaret “Polly” Duffer Lenhart; and two brothers, Gerald Duffer and Randolph L. Duffer. She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, William G. “Billy” Averette; two children, Gina Mull (Scott), Mark Averette (Elaine Pearce); two grandchildren, Chase Averette (Shelby Brown), Cody Mull (Megan); two great-grandchildren, Grayson Mull and McKinley Mull; and a sister, Virginia Duffer Hall. Barbara Ann was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Skipwith, VA. A private funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Lisa Gillispie, 27 North Main Street, Chase City, VA 23924. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Browning Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville and Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements.
