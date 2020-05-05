Danny Westley Bruce, Jr., age 32, of Chase City, VA passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born September 27, 1987 in Richmond, VA and was the first born of triplets. Danny was a 2006 graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, VA. He was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church in Beaverdam, VA and Winns Baptist Church in Glen Allen, VA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rhonda Ayscue Bruce; brother, Tracy Faulkner; maternal grandparents, Lois Ayscue and Carl Ayscue; and paternal grandparents, Carl Bruce and Polly Bruce. Danny is survived by his father and mother, Danny Bruce and Vicki Bruce; two sisters, Vonda Fox and husband, Mark and Michelle Hobson and husband, Travis; brother, Richard Barr; and his triplet brothers, David Bruce and Dustin Bruce. He was the best uncle and loved his nieces and nephews, Gavin Williams, Charlotte Bruce, Corbin Hobson and Devin Fox. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service for Danny will be held at a later date once social gathering bans are lifted. “Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again.” In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in his memory to a church of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements
