Mildred Smith Coley, age 84, of Richmond, VA, formerly of Chase City, VA passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1936 in Mecklenburg County, VA and was the daughter of the late Ralph Dewey Smith and the late Martha Jane Eggleston Smith. Mildred was a 1954 graduate of Chase City High School. She was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church in Chase City. She retired from Thalhimers Department Store in Richmond. She loved animals and enjoyed collecting and scrapbooking cards, photos, and newspaper articles of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Raymond Coley, Jr. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Laurie Scanlon (Gary) of Lynchburg, VA; granddaughter, Michelle Blaydes of Lynchburg, VA; brother, Harvey Smith (Charlotte) of Richmond, VA; nephew, Harvey Smith, Jr.; niece, Karen Smith; great-nephew, Harvey Smith III; devoted friends, Deannie, Mary, Charmaine, Wade, and Sheree; and her special Chase City friends, Joan and Harold Wilson, Sue Moore Lenhart, and Helen Reid. Graveside services were held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery in Chase City, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA 23220. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomallgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.
