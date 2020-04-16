Lucille Francis Jones, joined her heavenly family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was blessed with good health for most of her 98 years and spent her last four years at Meadowview Terrace in Clarksville, VA where she enjoyed her many friends, the many activities, and working on her daily crossword puzzles. She will be remembered by her sweet smile, and her gentle, kind spirit.
Lucille retired from Russell Stover Candies. She was a member of Buffalo Baptist Tabernacle and enjoyed her many years of playing the organ and her many church friends. Lucille was always there to help a friend in need. The final decade of Nettie Fulp’s life found her daughter being her constant companion and caregiver in Red Oak, VA.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Jones of Fort Mill, SC, and Peggy Hite (Jerry) of Clarksville, VA; her son, Kenneth Jones (Margaret) of Red Oak, VA; and her stepson, James Lee Jones of Chase City, VA. She is further survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and special friend, Diana Davis.
In addition to her parents, Daniel Fulp and Nettie Rutledge Fulp, Lucille was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. Services will be private at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Buffalo Baptist Tabernacle in Buffalo Junction , VA. The family is being cared for by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.
