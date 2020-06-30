Curtis Wayne Garner, son of the late Curtis and Frances Garner, of Skipwith, VA, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was 78 years old. Wayne was a 1961 graduate of Bluestone Senior High School, where he played on the basketball team. After spending many days in the tobacco fields, building homes in North Carolina, and driving a truck for Bailey's cigarettes; Wayne was always on the go. Forever on a search for antiques and other collectibles, Wayne spend most of his later years at auctions, sales or even posted up on the side of the road looking to make a deal. And you could always bet he was ready to crack a joke.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret Garner; sons, David Garner and wife, Lynn and Shaun Garner and wife, Mariah. Also surviving are brothers, Glenn Garner and Rev. Wesley Garner. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Wayne was proceded in the death by his parents and a son, Michael Garner.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Nathan White officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com. Arrangements are by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.