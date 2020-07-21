Ruth Moore Ashworth, age 88, of Chase City, VA passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born February 28, 1932 in Mecklenburg County, VA and was the daughter of the late William Fleming Moore and the late Mary “Eunice” Carter Moore. Ruth was a Farmer and a member of Concord Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Ward Ashworth, Jr.; son, Norman Willie “Tinker” Ashworth III; and brother, Gilbert Moore. Ruth is survived by her daughter-in-law, Diane Austin Ashworth, two grandsons, Norman “Chad” Ashworth and wife, Jennifer and Joseph “Tyler” Ashworth and fiancé, Danielle Fox; two great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Ashworth and Wyatt Ashworth; brother, Watt Moore and wife, Diane; sister-in-law, Rebecca Moore; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation was held from 11 until 12 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home. Graveside services followed at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Concord Baptist Church, 11650 Highway Forty Seven, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements.
