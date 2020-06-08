Mildred Adelaide Simmons Colgate, age 91, of Chase City, VA passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1928 in Baskerville, VA and was the daughter of the late Nonnie E. Simmons and the late Virgie Elizabeth Crutchfield Simmons. Mildred graduated from Boydton High School in 1945 and then came to Chase City. She enjoyed substitute teaching at Bluestone High School during her middle-aged years and retired twenty years ago. She was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church for 60 years, where she loved to sing in the choir and serve on the Council of the church. She volunteered with Mecklenburg County Cancer Association and was also an active worker at the voting polls. Mildred loved her garden and spent many great years as a member of the Mary Wood Garden Club. She also served as a member of Armistead Goode Chapter of the United Daughters of Confederacy. Mildred is survived by her three children, Beverley Colgate Franklin (Walter) of Richmond, VA, Carolyn Colgate Cantrell of Richmond, VA and M.J. Colgate, Jr. (Kelly) of Chase City, VA; five grandchildren, Christian Craft (Chasity), Anne-Elizabeth Taydus (Nick), Cade Colgate (Ashley), Clay Colgate, and Claire Cantrell; and six great-grandchildren, Carter, Cate, Carlie, Lowen, Morgan, and Davis. She is also survived by her sister, Edna Simmons Wilbourne; many loving nieces and nephews; and Curtis Colgate. She loved her family and was always a devoted mother and grandmother. She cared for her three children and was always the mom available for other children, her grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren. Visitation was held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home. A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery in Chase City with Reverend Jeff Clemens and Reverend Mike West officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Centenary United Methodist Church, 350 N Marshall Street, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. Richard Allen closing doors
- Bluestone High School hosts a new kind of graduation
- Bluestone High School 2020 Senior Awards
- Free COVID testing in South Hill June 13
- Brooks Lyon & Watkins Cooper Lyon and Cremation Society of Virginia Announce Their Partnership with Rollings Funeral Service
- Mecklenburg County Business Changes Due to COVID-19
- COVID-19 Update: One new death in Mecklenburg County
- Clarksville Town Council votes to move forward with paving plans
- Mecklenburg County Deeds for April 2020
- First payments for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program issued
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
The News Progress e-Edition
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.