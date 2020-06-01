Meredith D. Adkins to Douglas S. Pugh, Lot 94 Roanoke Point Unit 9 Section A Clarksville District for $195,000.
Alpine Construction Corporatio to Elm Hill, LLC., Lots 1-6 Block D Castle Heights Sub Division Boydton District for $17,000.
Mauricio E. Robles Aranda to Anna E. Obst, Lots 192 Through 194 Raynob Park Clarksville District for $90,000.
Bernice N. Bagley to Charles M. Clary, Jr., Lots 13-15 Tract 1 Town of South Hill for $175,000.
Theresa K. Bagley to Hunter G. Coy, Lot 10 Blk E. Northington Heights Town of South Hill for $135,000.
Bald Eagle Lot 5 LLC. to Mary Elizabeth Covingt McDade, Lot 5 Bald Eagle Cove Bluestone District for $5,000.
Thomas R. A. Barnett to Patricia Eve Walthall, Lot 55, Section A, Tanglewood for $178,000.
Beasley Investments LLC. to Kathryn L. Hute, 0.20 AC Lots 36-39 & 112-113 Raynob Park Town of Clarksville for $82,000.
Beasley Investments LLC. to Kim Brown Perry, Lots 53-56 Forest Hill Town of Clarksville for $80,000.
R. Kevin Blanks to Horace L. Griffin, 0.93 AC Clarksville District for $220,880.
Cyrill M. Bock, Jr. to Clarence W. Guill, 23.59 AC Parcel B Bluestone District for $60,000.
Lillian Booker to Charles W. Conner, 1.00 AC Part of Tract 2 Buckhorn District for $1,000.
Robert H. Bortz to Mark Daniel Hampel, Lot 83 Anchor Cove Lacrosse District for $7,500.
Donald C. Bright to Nicholas J. Vargas, Lot 5 Unit 6 Roanoke Point Sub Division Clarksville District for $280,000.
David Allen Brooks to Karl W. Riddle, Jr., Lot 53-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $2,250.
Edward M. Brown to Robert Lee Campbell, Lot 7 Goodwill Cove Subdivision Bluestone District for $440,000.
David W. Butler to George Christopher Hastings, Lot 101-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $8,600.
John Buttry to Charles B. Earp, Lot 106-A River Ridge Lacrosse District for $39,900.
Vincent L. Camperud to Kathy Esgro, 31.11 AC Boydton District for $80,000.
Michael W. Card to Marion J. Colgate, Jr., 2 Parcels Town of Chase City for $8,000.
Gary R. Coleman to Jeffrey C. Johnson, .60 AC Bluestone District for $400,000.
M. J. Colgate, Jr. to Richard N. Crenshaw, Parcel Town of Chase City for $25,000.
Scott B. Conrad to Donna C. Steele, Lot 23-D River Ridge Lacrosse District for $33,000.
O. S. Davis, Jr. to James Joseph Meehan, Palmer Springs District for $10,000.
O. S. Davis, Jr. to Timothy J. Eggleston, Palmer Springs District for $10,000.
O. S. Davis, Jr. to James D. Everett, Lots 170 & 155 Nocarva Palmer Springs District for $22,000.
Lawrence G. Dunkelberger to Carl W. Kollmer, Overpayment Omitted on Receipt# 20-3408 for $980,000.
Edgerton Properties LLC. to Hiler Buffalo LLC., 2 Parcels Town of Chase City for $400,000.
EJG Realty Inc. to Martijn Broeders, 23.00 AC Parcel B Town of Clarksville for $230,000.
Joseph M. Floyd to Michael L. Bessant, Lot 45-A River Ridge Lacrosse District for $30,000.
Bruce S. Guard to David R. Varner, Lot Clarksville District for $5,000.
Jeffrey K. Hamby to Brandon Gray, Lot 2A Boydton District for $269,000.
Paul M. Hamilton to Donald W. Walker, 0.488 AC, Town of Lacrosse for $68,000.
Edward L. Harris, III to Sarah L. Daniel-Jones, Parcel Buffalo Junction for $2,750.
Joan B. Harrison to David J. Jones, 1.00 AC Buckhorn District for $18,000.
John Alan Hayward to Walter Carlton McDermott, II, Lot 26 & 0.12 AC Buffalo Pointe Clarksville District for $550,000.
James C. Holman to Jimmy E. Wilcox, Lot 28-I River Ridge Lacrosse District for $5,500.
Jamie L. Jones to Daniel L. Lathrop, Lot 12-14 Block 8 Town of South Hill for $118,750.
James A. Jordan to Vaden Kemp Kearnet, Lot 78D River Ridge Golf and Camping Club Lacrosse District for $5,100.
Anthony S. Keesee to Sherry K. Stokes, Town of South Hill for $42,500.
Joseph T. Lange to Leo J. Murphy for $145,000.
Scott Mallory to Sharon Faye Moon, Lot 32-B River Ridge Lacrosse District for $3,500.
Miranda Rachel Martin to Angel Nichole Payne, Lot 9-M River Ridge Lacrosse District for $7,000.
Joanne L. McCandlish to Sarah L. Emory, 0.26 AC Town of Chase City for $68,000.
George M. McClellan to Nancy Phuong Thi Nguyen, Lots 21-23 Town of Lacrosse for $110,000.
John P. McConnell to William Anderson Marlowe, III, 714.69 Acres Palmer Springs District for $850,000.
David S. Mills to Juan Antonia Ramirez, Part of Lots 77-79 & Part of Lots 23-40 Hortense D Drew Town of Chase City for $12,000.
David S. Mills to Salvador Ramirez Salazr, Lots 64-69 Town of Chase City for $35,000.
Steven I. Milman to Grant C. Blankenship, 11.93 AC & 14.293 AC Boydton District for $260,000.
Rodney W. Moon to Joseph T. Allen, 25.85 AC Chase City District for $65,000.
Michael R. Neal to Kimberly C. Skipper, 2 Parcels Clarksville District for $115,000.
Michael A. Otto to Bradley C. Parker, Parcel 1 Bluestone District for $77,500.
Lloyd D. Pattinson to Jeffrey Harper Wiggs, Lot 62 Sections A Cherokee Hills Palmer Springs District for $225,000.
Inez A. Patton to Elizabeth Jackson Ligon, 0.24 AC Town of Clarksville for $126,000.
William Lee Pearce to Andrea F. Green, Lot 15 Southern Manor for $144,001.
William F. Perry to James Paul Dodge, 1.00 AC Lacrosse District for $187,500.
Jean S. Pollard to Justin T. Smith, LLC., Lot 10 & 11 Town of Chase City for $5,000.
Barbara Annette Powell to Donald Robert Pickens, III, Lot 2 10.00 AC South Hill District for $165,000.
Douglas S. Pugh to Jeffrey T. Potter for $400,000.
Rev Net Technologies, Inc. to Edgerton Enterprises, LLC., Parcel 1 Lot 2 0.07 AC Parcel 2 Lot 3 & Lot 1 2.24 AC for $59,435.25.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. to John G. Smith, Lot 43 Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $3,500.
Charles D. Sneed to Arthur J. Southard for $109,000.
Greyson W. Talbott to Lisa Smith, Lots 50, 51, 52, and 53 Clarksville District for $127,000.
Alaster G. Terry to Deborah Kaye Roark, Tract Clarksville District for $9,500.
Brett A. Tranmer for Matthew S. Quillian, Lot 77 Unit 9 Section A Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $309,000.
Kyle A. Walker to Patricia D. Boyd, Lot 3 Judith C. Creery Land Town of South Hill for $135,000.
Gale P. Waters to Mary H. Palmer, Parcel Bluestone District for $40,000.
Jean C. White to Holly J. Moore, Parcel 47 3.8305 AC Bluestone District for $157,000.
Sheila N. Wilkins to Sandra Guthrie Watts, 1.04 AC Clarksville District for $104,000.
Alan C. Wolfersberger to Francisco R. Berrios, Lot 66 Unit 9 Section B Roanoke Point Sub Division Clarksville District for $375,000.
William S. Wooten to Charles E. Frisbee, 4.05 AC Lot D Mill Creek Shores Palmer Springs District for $60,000.
James A. Young, Jr. to GCI Properties LLC., 3 Parcels Town of Clarksville for $31,000.
39 Forever LLC. to Edward W. Davis, Jr., Lots 11 & 12 Chase City District for $15,000.
