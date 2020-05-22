The Cottage Barn is a quaint shop that rests on Virginia Avenue in Clarksville. The shop offers a variety of goods from homemade ice cream to custom painted furniture and handmade gifts. Owner Devin Crisman opened the shop in 2013, first establishing it as a, “specialty custom painted furniture and décor store.” Crisman states on the shop’s Facebook page that the goal was, “to bring these products, most commonly found in larger cities such as Richmond or Raleigh, to small-town Clarksville and teach a community about all its amazing possibilities to re-love their old family furniture heirlooms.”
In 2016, the shop was named Reader’s Choice for best ice cream. The shop offers twenty flavors of Homestead Creamery Ice Cream, from the Creamery located in Burnt Chimney, Virginia. The Homestead Creamery is, “made up of a network of small, locally owned dairy farms run by families who believe in the value of an honest day’s work.” The shop also serves hot dogs, nachos, BBQ sandwiches, soups, and muffins.
The Cottage Barn also offers many types of classes for all age groups in their multi-functional workshop. Some of the classes include: Annie Sloan 101, which teaches the basics of chalk painting; “Bring your own piece” furniture workshop; group canvas painting and wooden monogram painting.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Cottage Barn has luckily been able to remain open and follow all CDC guidelines. Owner Devin Crisman remarks, “locals have continued to be very supportive by bringing us furniture pieces to ‘re love’ and ordering takeout.” As for efforts the shop has made to keep employees and customers safe, Crisman says, “We have been deep cleaning the shop even sanitizing and repainting the kids ice cream table so they can soon ‘get a treat and grab a seat.’”
The Cottage Barn is active on Facebook, which Crisman refers to as their largest social media presence. The shop will also be participating in the Shop Local VGA (Virginia Growth Alliance) online shopping portal which can be found at https://www.shoplocalvga.com/. For business hours, check The Cottage Barn’s Facebook page where they post daily and let customers know when they will be closing. Customers can also get in touch with The Cottage Barn by calling (434) 374-2299.
