Reflecting the current Covide-19 pandemic and the social distancing rules in place, the Clarksville Town Council met last week electronically. The meeting was not open to the general public but was streamed live via social media over the Internet.
Jeff Jones, Town Manager, explained that due to the state of emergency declared for the Commonwealth, that the Town needed to pass an ordinance allowing Clarksville to conduct business through “electronic meetings.” The ordinance, he added, was written and approved by the Virginia Municipal League.
By unanimous vote of members participating in the meeting, Mike Sizemore, Bruce Woerner, Carolyn Hite, Chris Clarke, Loretta Harris, Danny Pittard and Mayor Kevin Allgood, the ordinance was approved.
Although there were no citizens present to offer public comments, Mayor Allgood stressed that citizens with questions or concerns about town business were urged to email or call himself or council members and the group would try to address their comments.
Town Manager Jones presented the monthly operations report before Council, detailing work done by Southern Corrosion on the water tank at the Lakeside Commerce Park, a joint venture between the Town of Clarksville, Mecklenburg County and the Town of Chase City.
Jones also reported that a broken water line on Burlington Drive last week affected several streets and areas around Clarksville and required a water notice advising citizens of the break. The break was quickly repaired and, as per regulations, the Town is having a lab check run on the water.
Jones also reported to Council that roof repairs for both the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce Building as well as the Clarksville Police Department are ongoing and despite changes in the original plans for both buildings, the projects are generally on budget.
Jones outlined several savings on work at the Police Department, explaining that while the original budget had been fro $89,900, the final cost is estimated at $86,245. Meanwhile, slight overages at the Chamber building including relocation of electrical service pushed the cost slightly over budget. Basically, he said, the two projects “even out.”
According to Jones, work at the Chamber building are around 70 percent complete while work at the Police Department is 75 to 80 percent complete.
In other business, Council last week unanimously approved an appointment of Leslie Wood to the Clarksville Planning Commission.
Public hearings previously scheduled on several issues will be rescheduled for a later date.
Jones also outlined some of the events that have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The annual Big Lake Flea Market has been postponed indefinitely.
The Lake Country Wine Festival has been postponed until August 29, while the Make Lake Life Live was been moved to October 17.
No decision has been made yet concerning the annual LakeFest celebration.
Clarksville’s Cruz-In’s have been postponed till later dates and the Clarksville Players Youth and Children’s Workshop have been cancelled.
Clarksville’s Farm Fresh Markets will be held on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month as previously scheduled at the pocket park. Customers are, however, requested to pre-order goods for curb side service. For more information please contact the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce.
In new business, Council voted to grant the Clarksville Player’s request for assistance in paying for the HVAC system as part of the group’s ongoing effort to renovate the Clarksville Fine Arts Center.
Presenting the request, Town Manager Jeff Jones told members that the group, which raised nearly a million dollars, has taken care of renovations to the auditorium, installed a new ladies restroom and undertaken replacement of the old HVAC system. Now, said Jones, the group is asking for $47,500 toward the HVAC replacement.
Jones told the group that had the Players not undertaken the replacement, repairs and/or replacement would have cost the Town considerably more. Also, the replacement could be considered part of the Town’s responsibility for the building.
Jones told the group that he felt the Town could meet the request and still have approximately $100,000 in reserve funds.
Council member Carolyn Hite said that while she was “very much in favor” of helping the Players, she did ask if the group had used a bidding process. “It is a substantial amount of money for the town,” she said.
On a motion from Councilman Mike Sizemore and seconded by Bruce Woerner, Council voted to approve the request, pending a reply on Hite's bid question.
Council has also approved the budget schedule for the coming year with a first draft due by May 26, a public input session scheduled for June 4 and final adoption scheduled for June 16.
