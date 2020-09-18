Boxwood Road closed for bridge repairs

Beginning Monday, September 14, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Boxwood Road (Route 631) over Flat Creek in Mecklenburg County for bridge work. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete in late September.
During work, the following detour route will be in place:
- Boxwood Road (Route 631) north – Take Trinity Church Road (Route 631) south to Belfield Road/Smith Cross Road (Route 630) north to Goodes Ferry Road (Route 903) north back to Boxwood Road.
- Boxwood Road (Route 631) south – Take Goodes Ferry Road (Route 903) south to Smith Cross Road/Belfield Road (Route 630) south to Trinity Church Road (Route 631) north back to Boxwood Road.
Local traffic will be able to use the road to access their homes and property.
Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.
