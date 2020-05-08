Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the scheduled May 11, 2020, Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors meeting will be live-streamed. The Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.
In accordance with the Stay at Home Order and the restrictions on public gatherings, the public will not be allowed to attend the meeting in person. If you have public comments that you want the Board to consider, submit those in writing via email to wayne.carter@mecklenburgva.com by Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. Please provide your first and last name, address and phone number.
The public is encouraged to view the live-streamed meeting by entering the web address below in an Internet browser:
