The league has decided to give refunds for the spring season on Wednesday, June 17th, from 5:30-7:00PM and Saturday, June 20th, from 10:00-12:00. If you would like a refund, you MUST come to Shaver Field one of those two days as there will NOT be any further refund opportunities. However, you may choose to roll-over your registration fees to next Spring or donate your registration fees to our Dixie Youth program.
We are hoping to play in the next few weeks following all social distancing measures. This will be a FREE program to anyone who wants to participate. Please expect a message from your coach regarding this information, and please let him/her know whether or not you will be participating when the time comes. This will be very important in whether or not offering the program will be feasible based on interest. We look forward to seeing as many as possible back on the field shortly!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.