Lunenburg Historical Society photo contest ending September 18

The annual Lunenburg County Historical Society’s photo contest ends on Friday, September 18! Amateur photographers of any age are encouraged to submit their best shot of some noteworthy historic aspect of the past in Lunenburg County in keeping with the theme, “Reflections of Lunenburg’s Yesterday.”.
The submitted photo must have been taken in Lunenburg County any time since September 2019 and before the deadline of Friday, September 18, 2020. Persons entering the contest do not have to live in Lunenburg. Contestants may enter only one photo: either color OR black and white.
Detailed rules and an entry form (latter of which must be submitted with the contest entry) may be picked up at either of Lunenburg’s public libraries. If you are unable to get to the library to secure a copy, send an e-mail with the subject line "LCHS Photo Contest" to woodpark1@earthlink.net and a copy will be emailed to you.
Submit one unframed 5” x 7” print, mounted without glass covering on a mat, cardboard, or poster board. Attach the entry form (obtained at the library) on the back. Submit your entry at either of the following sites. Call ahead to verify hours of operation.
- Ripberger Public Library, 117 S. Broad St., Kenbridge, VA 23944 • (434) 676-3456
- Victoria Public Library, 1417 7th St., Victoria, VA 23974 • (434) 696-3416
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.