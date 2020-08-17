Details for 2020 Clarksville Wine Festival

It’s been a busy here at the Chamber preparing all the safety measures we will have in place for the August 29th event.
This year event will be so different than we usual, your safety is our number one priority. With that our vendors are cut in half this year. We do have a new location as we are no longer on the business bridge. We are thrilled to have 8 Virginia Wineries who are in it with us and we have also added whisky to this year’s event. Springfield Distillery from Halifax will be at the event, which will also be part of the tastings. You may purchase their cocktails as well. Unfortunately we will have no craft beer this year. We invite you to come, relax, enjoy the music, the wine, the whisky and great artisan vendors.
Here are a few rules:
- Blankets, umbrellas & lawn chairs are welcomed in designated areas only.
- Take advantage of our fabulous food vendors! NO coolers/picnic baskets/large bags. Your bags/carts will be searched at the gate – no “adult beverages” of any kind, beer, wine, or liquor, outside food or any beverage mug/cup/bottle are allowed to be brought into the festival. Bottled Water is provided to all DD’s, otherwise water is sold for $1 at the Chamber raffle booth.
- COVID19 measures…if you come in group, please stay with that group, social distance when in lines and around the grounds. Mask are recommended in lines and walking around grounds.
If you are ill or have been around others with systems, please stay home. If you feel unsure of your safety, please stay home. We are asking that if you decide to come, it is at your own risk and we know you will be responsible for the safety of you and others around you.
Please adhere to all safety procedures that need to be implemented so we insure the safety of our vendors, guest & volunteers and so that we are able to have the event.
- Remember the proceeds of this event benefit the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber.
- IMPORTANT – Pre-arrange a driver they can pick you up near entrance. If coming from out of town or want to be able to walk to the festival – – consider a hotel room. Many options are within walking distance.
- If you need assistance with carry-outs (ex: purchases of cases of wine or products from the festival, find a staff person in lime green polo to assist you).
- Enjoy our town’s other happenings – After the Festival, stop by our great shops, dine at our restaurants and stop at Buggs Island Brewery for some great craft beer.
Tickets are $25 ticket includes a souvenir wine glass. For non-taster/DD tickets are $12. Online at clarksvilleva.com. Attendance will be limited.
Tickets are non-refundable, so it's okay to wait if, in fact, we have to cancel for any reason. The good news is we are not charging $5 more at the gate this year. https://www.facebook.com/events/572721573357423/
This is a 21 & older only event. Tickets are available for purchase online you can also purchase tickets at the Chamber office, Galleria on the Lake, The Virginia Avenue Mall, Century 21 on the Lake & Cooper’s Landing Inn.
