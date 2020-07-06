Virginia State Police Troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 138 and 137 in Lunenburg County at appoximately 2:04p.m. on July 2.
According to the report, a 1993 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was traveling west on Route 137 when it failed to stop at the intersection stop sign. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling north bound on Route 138 when it collided with the S10.
The driver of the S10, Clifford N. Taylor, Jr. of Blackstone, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Silverado, Samuel W. Johnson, Jr. of Victoria, suffered minor injuries and was transported for treatment; he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
