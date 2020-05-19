South Hill, Va. 

Town Mayor-  Dean Marion

Town Council Ward 3- H. Shep Moss

 

                                Joseph Taylor Jr. 

                                Gavin Honeycutt

Town Council Ward 1- Delores Luster

LaCrosse, Va. 

Town Mayor- William H. “Billy” Gill  

Town Council- Michael T. Clark

                     Joseph L. “Joe” Young 

                     David O. Williams

                     Joseph E. Curtis

Chase City, Va. 

 

Town Mayor-Alden D. Fahringer

Town Council- E. Michelle Wilson

                     Marshall E. “Tommy” Whitaker

                     Pauline Blackwell Keeton

Clarksville, Va. 

Town Mayor- Kevin S. Allgood

Town Council- Edward M. “Mike” Sizemore

                     Tammy Brankley Mulchi

Boydton, Va. 

Town Mayor- John M. Kirkland 

Town Council- William R. “Bill” Thompson

                     David Miller Crowder

                     T.G. “Tinker” Gill 