Wedding and Funeral Religious Services With Less than 250 Attendees Opened Up By Gov. Northam’s Agreed Order with Madison County Churchmen.

The attorneys for Governor Ralph Northam and the four Madison County churchmen who sued him have entered into an Agreed Order signed by Madison County Circuit Court Judge David B. Franzén declaring that none of Gov. Northam’s COVID-19 Orders apply to religious services which have less than 250 attendees. The Plaintiffs in that case believe that, in addition to church services, the Agreed Order will also open up wedding and funeral religious services which have less than 250 attendees.
In the COVID -19 Executive Orders enacted by Gov. Northam, religious services are listed under social gatherings. Besides church services, two of the religious services most affected by the Executive Orders have been faith-based weddings and funerals. Considered both a social gathering and religious ceremony, faith-based weddings and funerals have had to limit their attendees, postpone, or even cancel throughout the duration of the Governor’s orders.
The Agreed Order states:
- The Commonwealth of Virginia is currently under Phase Three of the Governor's reopening plan; and
- Under Phase Three of the Governor's reopening plan, religious services of 250 people or fewer are not subject to any mandatory restrictions other than those required by Executive Order Number 63 and Order of Public Health Emergency Five.
This Agreed Order ends the case (Brian Hermsmeier et al. v. Hon. Ralph S. Northam, Case No. 20004844-00) which had been brought by four Madison County plaintiffs: Brian Hermsmeier, Joe Sansone, Mike Sharman, and Charlie Sheads. These four churchmen filed suit against Governor Ralph Northam, claiming the Governor’s orders illegally put more COVID-19 limitations, restrictions, and mandates upon religious services and their attendees than he has placed on any other category of operation in Virginia.
The plaintiffs’ Complaint said that the Governor’s COVID-19 orders against religious services violated the Virginia Constitution, Virginia’s Bill of Rights, the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, and other provisions of the Code of Virginia. These laws of the Commonwealth, the plaintiffs said, give Virginians even more freedom of religion than is granted to them under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Under the Agreed Order, the only remaining restriction on religious services is Executive Order 63 regarding face coverings. The other Executive Orders had demanded that if a religious service’s attendees couldn’t comply with all of the restrictions, then the entity conducting the service had to close. Now, under the Agreed Order and Executive Order 63, the face covering restriction is on the individuals, not the church, funeral home, or wedding venue conducting the religious service.
