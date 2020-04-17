There will be a Toiletry Drive April 19th from 12:00p.m. to 2:00p.m. There are two locations that will be accepting donations: The Estes Center in Chase City (316 N Main Street) and The Complex in Clarksville (1567 Noblin Farm Road). The drive is being hosted due to community members having trouble finding these essential products. This drive is being run by the Mecklenburg County YMCA. For questions, please call (434) 374-5858 or email waltonmcymca@gmail.com. Be safe and stay healthy during this time. Below is a list of essentials that are needed:
- Liquid & bar soap
- Floss, mouthwash, toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Razors and shaving cream
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Lotion
- Deodorant
- Feminine sanitary items
- Brushes and combs
- Nail clippers and files
- Baby wipes
