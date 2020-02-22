Fortnightly Club donates to "you're not alone"

On Thursday Feb. 6th at the regular meeting of the Chase City Fortnightly Club, a donation was made to Gavin Jordan the founder of YNA (“you’re not alone”). YNA is a support system of hope, especially for teens, for those who battle with depression, anxiety, addiction, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts and/or other mental struggles. Gavin, who lives in South Boston, is also a member of the Southside Wellness Coalition. He speaks at various venues throughout this area describing the aims and origin of YNA and further explains his own efforts and motivation to reach out and help those who feel “alone”. Gavin explains that the goal of YNA is to bring lost teens together, to understand that “you’re not alone”. Immeasurable potential for good exists with this approach. ( YNA can be contacted at: gavin.jordan@ yna.life)
Most Popular
Articles
- Our Happy Place comes to Boydton
- Mecklenburg County Sales Tax Referendum Bill Advances
- Seven Bridges Solar Project put on hold
- Lady Barons qualify for postseason one year after winless campaign
- City of Alexandria Male Arrested in Halifax County Homicide Investigation
- Mecklenburg Recognized for Workforce Development Achievements at ACT Workforce Summit
- Chase City is declared its own 2nd Amendment Sanctuary
- Scholarships for Mecklenburg County Students
- VA State Police seeking assistance in double homicide investigation
- Baron wrestlers move on to State Championship
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.