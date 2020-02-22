Fortnightly Club donates to "you're not alone"

The Fortnightly Club of Chase City presented Gavin Jordan, founder of YNA, a donation for YNA  “you’re not alone”. Shown left to right, Marge Vitanza, Suzanne Creek, Jenny Salzmann, Gavin Jordan YNA, Barbara Mull president, Cris Chadeayne treasurer and Sandy Suslick.

On Thursday Feb. 6th at the regular meeting of the Chase City Fortnightly Club, a donation was made to Gavin Jordan the founder of YNA (“you’re not alone”). YNA is a support system of hope, especially for teens, for those who battle with depression, anxiety, addiction, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts and/or other mental struggles. Gavin, who lives in South Boston, is also a member of the Southside Wellness Coalition. He speaks at various venues throughout this area describing the aims and origin of YNA and further explains his own efforts and motivation to reach out and help those who feel “alone”. Gavin explains that the goal of YNA is to bring lost teens together, to understand that “you’re not alone”.  Immeasurable potential for good exists with this approach. ( YNA can be contacted at:  gavin.jordan@ yna.life) 