The Chase City Town Council held its first true meeting under new mayoral leadership and added several new items of business for discussion including the possibility of changing the town seal, a policy allowing citizens and businesses to use the new Town sign at the cost of a fee and the proposal of incentives for new small businesses to locate to Chase City.
After a brief discussion, the council decided to move forward with the idea of changing the Town seal. This means that they can begin drafting ideas for what a new Town seal would look like before ultimately deciding to move forward with the change or not; this does not guarantee a change.
The public was quite vocal while the Town Council discussed the proposal of a $25 fee for both citizens and businesses who wish to use the new Town sign. A few unnamed citizens remarked that implementing a fee for use of the sign would go against the intended purpose of the sign, which is to get papers and advertisements off of the streets of Chase City. Ultimately, the Town Council approved the policy allowing use with a fee as a way of policing the use of the sign. As an example, Alden Fahringer stated it would be a waste for someone to drive by the sign and see five announcements for citizens celebrating birthdays, but in turn miss the announcement of a community event. Pauline Blackwell agreed that there needs to be further guidelines established for the usage, as a way of making sure something of precedence does not get passed up.
Fahringer then brought the next business item before the Council: possible incentives for new small businesses to attract them to Chase City as a base. The Council remarked that the idea is a good proposal; potential incentives named include a possible refund of the water deposit after meeting certain requirements, a delay in paying the water deposit for a certain time frame or a reduction in the business personal property taxes for a specified amount of time. It was brought up that South Hill has implemented a similar program, and that it may be useful to look into what exactly they provide new businesses for further proposal research. It was ultimately determined that while this is a good thought, the item is not actionable.
The Council also moved forward with establishing what they call the “Facade Improvement Grant”. This is a program designed to provide financial assistance for the improvement of the front facades of commercial properties in Town. Details about the proposed program include the maximum amount of the grant will be determined each fiscal year, the grant will operate on a first come-first served basis, and business owners must spend a minimum of $1500 to be eligible for a $500 grant for the Fiscal Year of 2021.
Several business owners in Chase City attended the meeting to be heard during public comments. The business owners stated that there have been recent incidents of an old ordinance infringing on the advertisement of their businesses, during a time when small businesses especially are suffering. The ordinance reprimands businesses placing advertising elements outside storefronts, having been established during a time when the walkways were much smaller in Chase City. Business owners argued that the ordinance should at least be reevaluated due to the current crisis affected business owners.
New mayor, Alden Fahringer requested that the council look into the matter and see what can be done, stating “I want to thank you for bringing that up, and I want to assure you that I’m not going to let that sit on the back burner. We need to extend the message to the people that Chase City is open for business, and this is going to be part of that.”
