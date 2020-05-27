The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 found in Mecklenburg County. One new death has been reported since yesterday, placing the number at 21. There have also been 28 hospitalizations in Mecklenburg County due to the virus.
Brunswick County has had a total of 21 cases with six hospitalizations and 1 death. Halifax County has had 30 cases of the virus with three hospitalizations and zero deaths. The Southside Health District as a whole has had 263 cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths as of Wednesday, May 26.
The VDH website shows that there have still been only four outbreaks of the virus in the Southside Health District. The locations of two outbreaks have been confirmed as Sentara MeadowView Terrace in Clarksville, and the other as Chase City Health and Rehab in Chase City. The VDH shows that three of the four outbreaks in the Southside Health District have occurred in long-term living facilities; the fourth occurred at an unknown Healthcare Setting.
Virginia is seeing a trend of outbreaks occurring in long-term care facilities, and as a result these facilities are taking precautions for their residents and staff.
As of May 27, Virginia has had a total of 40,249 confirmed cases in the state, as well as 4,385 hospitalizations and 1,281 deaths. 4,569 cases of COVID-19 have occurred in relation to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, as well as 731 deaths. There have also been 2,573 cases of COVID-19 found in healthcare workers to date.
As Virginia continues efforts to re-open, it is advised to maintain precautionary measures such as wearing a mask outside and social distancing in public. As Governor Northam stated in the press conference on Monday, May 4, “The virus is still here. It has not gone away and will not go away until there is a vaccine.” Additionally, hospitals will be opening back up for elective surgeries soon.
Southside Health District Director Dr. Spillman states, “We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our region. This is a reminder that we need to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if we do have to go out for necessary supplies. It is our duty to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community and slow the spread of this virus.”
