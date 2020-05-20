Despite a few technical glitches early on, members of the Chase City Town Council held their first “electronic meeting” last week. As the evening wore on, most of the glitches were fixed and Council met without incident.
Longtime members of the Chase City Police Department will see a boost in pay after the Chase City Town Council unanimously approved a move to provide veteran officers with a stipend of $950 each month. The stipend will go to all law enforcement officers who complete 25 years of service with the Town. The stipend would begin at age 55 and would continue until age 65 when the officer is eligible for Medicare.
During discussion of the change, it was pointed out that Chase City, unlike some other area law enforcement agencies, does not provide any benefit comparable to LEO for police officers. The lower pay is considered one of the big reasons why so many officers have left the department in recent years to move on to higher paying positions within the area’s law enforcement agency.
The change has been under consideration by the Town for some time and last week, members of the Chase City Town Council voted unanimously to proceed with the plan.
Many of the items on the published agenda were tabled till a later date but Council did take up the new budget. After questions were raised during that discussion, several questions were raised about specific provisions and any action on the budget was tabled. At a specially called meeting on Friday afternoon, the issues were resolved and Council voted to proceed with the budget as planned.
Also last week, Council took up consideration of an ordinance that would require owners of vacant buildings in Chase City’s business districts to cover their windows with brown or white paper if the building is going to be used for storage.
The ordinance will require that the paper be maintained in a “clean and neat manner” and that a fine of $250 can be imposed per day the owner does not maintain the window coverings.
On discussion, it was decided that the fine should be limited to $1000.
Following the discussion, Council voted to approve the ordinance for the first reading.
Also last week, Council tabled discussion on replacement of the town’s 31 year old dump truck. The vehicle in question has “excessive mechanical issues” that, according to reports, prevents the trunk from being used “in an efficient manner.”
During discussion, several members had questions about the budget and discussions on the issue were tabled pending the resolution of those questions.
At a specially called meeting on Council after those questions were resolved, members voted to authorize a lone for the purchase of the truck for the Public Works Department in the amount of $23,299.
Council has also approved the slate of officers elected to serve the Chase City Volunteer Fire Department in the coming year. Elected by the Department in March, Administrative Officers are
President – C.W. Carter, Vice President – Jacob Whitten, Treasurer – Jason Mull, Secretary/Asst. Treasurer – Marshall Whitaker and Chaplain – Rev. Tom Cribb. Line Officers are Chief – Charles Magann, Asst. Chief – Marty Lewis, Captain – Dale McGee, 1st Lt. – Josh Whitten, 2nd Lt. – Barry Morgan and Sgt. – Evan Stembridge. The officers will serve until April 2021.
