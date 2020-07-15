SOUTH HILL— Dacona Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S., and Lance de la Rosa, Chief Operating Officer, Sam’s Club released a joint statement on Wednesday, July 15 announcing that both stores will require customers to wear face masks/coverings.
The store will allow time for customers and Sam’s Club members to be informed while giving employees time to train for the new protocols. As of Monday, July 20, customers not wearing a face covering will not be permitted inside of the store.
“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities. According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.”
There will be “Health Ambassadors”, a new position created by the company, posted at each entrance “to remind those without a mask of our new requirements.” These Ambassadors will receive special training and will be identifiable by their black polo shirts. They will be there to work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution. The stores are currently considering solutions to these issues.
“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.”
