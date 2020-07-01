Trooper J. J. Kempo of the Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Lunenburg County at approximately 2:15p.m. on June 27. The crash was located on Route 49, a mile and a half south of Route 622.
A 1999 Chevrolet pickup was traveling southbound on Route 49 when it appeared to cross the center line into the northbound lane and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
The driver of the pickup—Jesse L. Gillespie, 23, of Buffalo Junction—was transported by ambulance to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill for treatment of minor injuries.
The backseat passenger of the Equinox—Grace A. Ferrell, 69, of Buffalo Gap—died on scene. The driver of the Equinox—Diane Garrett, 63, of Chase City—and an unnamed front seat passenger were flown to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of serious injuries.
Charges are currently pending, and the crash remains under investigation at this time.
