Mecklenburg Scholarship Association:
The Board of Directors for the Mecklenburg Scholarship Association is presently accepting applications from Mecklenburg County students. The association manages three scholarship funds and students can apply for the specific scholarship that best fits their eligibility. The purpose of these scholarships is to help deserving students who are of good character and who are in need of financial assistance for their tuition and mandatory fees to achieve their educational goals at a four-year college or university.
Mary Roberts Pritchett Scholarship:
This scholarship was created in 1957 and still serves Chase City area students after 63 years since its origination. Students with a Chase City address and who have been accepted into or are presently enrolled in a four-year college/university are eligible. Applications are available in the Guidance Office at Bluestone High School or downloaded from the Town of Chase City’s website.
Darlene A. Heble Scholarship:
This is the second year for this scholarship opportunity and all Mecklenburg County students are eligible if they have been accepted into or are presently enrolled in a four-year college/university. Applications are available in the Guidance Offices at Bluestone and Park View High Schools or can be downloaded from each of the towns’ websites.
Garland Homes Carter and Garland Norfleet Carter Memorial Medical Scholarship:
The Carter Medical Scholarship is for students who have been accepted into a medical field of study or are presently working towards a degree in a medical profession in a four-year program of a college/university. Documentation of proof that the student has been accepted into a specific program of health care within the college/university is mandatory. As stated in the Carter Memorial Medical Trust Agreement, “students must be actively pursuing undergraduate degrees in health care sciences and technologies, including, but not limited to, a doctor of medicine or a doctor of dental surgery.” Applications for the Carter Medical Scholarship can be downloaded from each of the towns’ websites.
The website addresses for the towns are as follows:
Chase City: chasecity.org
Clarksville: clarksvilleva.org
Boydton: boydton.org
South Hill: southhillva.org
The applications must be in the possession of the President of the Mecklenburg Scholarship Association and postmarked no later than Monday, April 20. Applications received after the deadline date will not be considered for a scholarship award. Applications will be processed in the order they are received.
Southside Virginia Herb Society:
The Southside Virginia Herb Society is offering a $500 scholarship for your college journey. This scholarship is available to high school seniors living in Charlotte, Halifax, Lunenburg or Mecklenburg counties who plan to attend college in the fall of 2020.
To be considered, the applicant must submit a 500 word typed essay explaining the role that plants or the study of plants/agriculture have played in your life or career goals. On a separate piece of paper include your name, address, phone number, high school or home school and GPA. Also required is proof of college acceptance. This must be mailed, to Southside Virginia Herb Society, c/o Cheryl Jerome, 633 Legrande Ave., Charlotte C. H., VA 23923 and postmarked by Saturday, April 18.
