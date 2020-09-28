Dr. Nwaokocha joins Chase City office

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital would like to welcome Dr. Charles Nwaokocha to our family of health care providers at Chase City Primary Care Center, located on 200 Fifth Street, in Chase City.
Dr. Nwaokocha has previously served with VCU Health since 2005 as part of South Hill Internal Medicine and Critical Care PC.
Dr. Nwaokocha received his medical degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, The Chicago Medical School in North Chicago, IL. Where he also completed his residency and internship in internal medicine.
To schedule an appointment, call 434-372-0900.
