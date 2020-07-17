Senator Frank Ruff (R-Mecklenburg Co.) made the following statement: “In view of legislation passed in the Virginia General Assembly Session this year, localities may, by ordinance, ban otherwise lawfully possessed and transported firearms from certain public spaces. As some localities are exercising the new law that the Democrats passed and the Governor signed last session, it would be a strong statement if counties and towns around our region pass resolutions that they have no intention of doing such. I believe that is only fair that our citizens fully understand the views of the governing boards and councils on this issue. I encourage them to pass resolutions to ease the concerns of the law abiding citizens they represent.”
Senator Ruff on localities and firearms possession
A release from the office of Senator Frank Ruff
