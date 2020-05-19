Virginia State Parks are planning for a gradual reopening of their facilities as the commonwealth begins easing public health restrictions that were put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Statewide and individual operating plans have been developed with group-size limitations and social distancing guidelines in mind. The parks are working on putting protocols in place to assure the safety of both guests and staff.
Anyone that plans on visiting a park for the remainder of the spring and through to summer should anticipate changes from normal park operations. Some facilities will remain closed, and other park amenities will not be available.
Park guests are encouraged to recreate at parks close to home. Strict social distancing requirements will remain in place. Group sizes will be limited to 10 people and guests must keep at least 6 feet apart from other guests. Anyone who is sick or has symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home.
Parks in Northern Virginia may be impacted differently due to delayed reopening rules.
The following is a list of state parks and listed amenities as of May 14:
Open
- Trails for hiking, biking and equestrian use
- Tidal Beaches (exercising, swimming and fishing - see below)
- Boat ramps
- Picnic tables and grills (open for groups fewer than 10)
Opening for Memorial Day weekend
- Restrooms
- Campgrounds (except at Twin Lakes State Park, where the septic system is being repaired)
- Camping cabins and yurts
- Boat and bike rentals (will vary by park)
- Chairlift at Natural Tunnel State Park (limited schedule)
Closed until further notice
- Picnic shelters
- Playgrounds
- Cabins and Lodges
- Swimming beaches (see below)
- Visitor centers
- Meeting facilities
Beaches
As outlined in Executive Order Fifty-Five (PDF), all public beaches (i.e., sandy beach located on a tidal shoreline) as defined in § 10.1-705 of the Code of Virginia are closed except for exercising and fishing. The Virginia state park beaches impacted by this order include the following parks:
Belle Isle, Caledon, Chippokes Plantation, False Cape, First Landing, Kiptopeke, Leesylvania, Mason Neck, Westmoreland, Widewater and York River. In addition, the following parks’ inland beaches are closed: Bear Creek Lake, Claytor Lake, Douthat, Fairy Stone, Holliday Lake, Hungry Mother, Lake Anna, Smith Mountain Lake and Twin Lakes state parks.
This decision was made for the safety of our park staff and visitors due to the difficulty in maintaining strict social distancing at these locations.
Programs and Events
- All in-person programs and events scheduled through June 10 are canceled.
Camping, Cabins and other accommodations
- All overnight facilities are currently closed. A phased reopening will occur that is anticipated to begin May 21.
Reservations
If you have concerns or questions about future reservations, please call our Customer Service Center at 800-933-7275, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wait times may be long due to high call volume.
