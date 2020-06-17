On Saturday, June 13, Sergeant Baird was stationed at the Lake Gaston Fire Department and observed numerous vehicles enter a private driveway at 7598 Highway 903 in Bracey, VA. Sergeant Baird then heard what sounded like firecrackers or gunshots. He observed vehicles leaving the address. One vehicle stopped on Highway 903 and the driver then stated to Corporal Clayton that they were at a party when someone began shooting. Sgt. Baird received a call from Central that there was a subject at the ER that had been shot; the victim was transported to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment. Investigation of the event is still underway.