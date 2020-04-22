Gift of Special Bags Brings a Smile

Photo of Penny Evans (left) giving donations to the VCU staff.

Cancer doesn’t care one little bit about COVID-19, so treatment goes on and Penny, Shep & Jonathon Evans, as well as a host of friends, wanted to make that treatment process a little nicer and received a lot of help making that possible.

Penny Evans has held an event for each of the past several years to benefit cancer patients. She owns Thirty-One Gifts and asked customers and friends to donate so cancer patients at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s Hendrick Cancer & Rehab Center could be blessed with a special bag of goodies.

Teresa R. Collins, RN, BSN, OCN, Director of Radiation and Medical Oncology at the Solari Radiation Center/Hendrick Cancer Center, said, “A cancer diagnosis is scary and overwhelming for patients, these care bags are a true blessing and provide joy during such a horrible time. The bags provide our patients with a centralized location to keep appointments, information packets, goodies, and personal belongings as they are coming into the center for treatment. Our patients have voiced multiple times how honored they feel to have so many members of the community supporting them through their journey. As caregivers it is extremely heartwarming to see the smiles that these bags bring to their face. Penny and her team of angels are amazing and we are extremely grateful for her continued support of our cancer program through the years.”

Thanks to generous donors listed below, Evans was able to donate 319 Chemo/Radiation Care Bags to CMH.  “This community is known for its support, especially for cancer patients,” Penny said. “They really did a wonderful job in providing bags for our community.” 

Penny wanted to give special thanks to Touchstone Bank, First Citizens Bank and Dance It Out Dancers for providing some of the contents to fill the bags. Also to all those who donated to make this project a reality are listed below.

Platinum Donors (10+ bags sponsored)

  1. First Christian School 2/6/20 Chapel Collection - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients Airtec -Judy & Jimmy Newman- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  2. Bill & Sylvia Solari - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  3. Fleet & Dennis Roberts - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  4. Michael & Donna Gregory- In Honor of Donna, my Mom, and Donna's Mom
  5. The Pointe Realty Group - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  6. Lindsey and Jason Dawson - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Gold Donors (5-9 bags sponsored)

  1. Karobway Furniture, Robert Smith-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  2. Michael and Katie Cieslinski-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  3. Michelle & Scott Edmonds -In Honor of Louise Ogburn, Rebecca Laben, Scott Edmonds, & Michelle
  4. Edmonds. In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser.
  5. Marcia, JC, & Jaicee Clary-In Memory of Robert H. Reed, Nancy W. Reed, Hazel Luton, Everette Jones and In Honor of Sandra Stephenson
  6. Rozier Termite & Pest Control -In Memory of Aunt Virginia Flinn
  7. John & Patty Evans-In Honor of Shelia Paynter

Silver Donors (2-4 bags sponsored)

  1. Pam & Terry McDaniel-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  2. Rosser & Carleen Wells-In Memory of Ann & Donnie Wells and All Cancer Patients
  3. Chris & Rebecca Bulluck-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  4. Joyce & Charles Taylor-In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients
  5. Tiffany & Mike Dotti-In Honor of Nana Mabel Pulley and in Memory of Sam Bottoms and Lizzie Bottoms Kathy Sims-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  6. Vera Primm-In Honor of Elizabeth, Tara, and Pops
  7. Melinda Walker-In Honor of all survivors. In Memory of those we have lost. In honor of friends /family of Cancer Patients. #NoOneFightsAlone
  8. Harold Vaughan-In Memory of Phyllis G. Vaughan
  9. Judy & Ed Carroll-In Honor of Ernestine Evans and Sandi Taylor -In Memory of Carolyn Roberts
  10. Sharon & Alvin Johnson-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  11. Debbie Moore-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  12. Lynn & Daven Lucy-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  13. Margaret Luongo -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  14. Chad Vaughan & Gavin Honeycutt -In Memory of Phyllis G. Vaughan and James G. Honeycutt
  15. Mary Hardin-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  16. The Carpenter's House-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  17. Brian's Mechanical, Brian & Tonja Pearce -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  18. Susan and Steve Creed le-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  19. Sarah Hutson-In Honor of Barbara Moore-Cancer Survivor
  20. Tiffany & Jeremy Lynch-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  21. Tim & Sandra Ittner-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  22. Lori Kirkland-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  23. Sybil McFarland-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  24. Mary & Wayne Rawlings-In Memory of Ruth Rawlings
  25. Judy Cleaton-In Honor of Mary Carol Kallam
  26. Amanda & Brian Calhoun-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  27. Jenny Davis-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  28. Carolyn & Randy Carter-In Memory of Minnie R. Edmonds &Honor of Cha Ion Swanson
  29. Exit Town and Lake Realty-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  30. New To You Consignment, Mary Edmonds-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients Ashley & Adam Lipscomb-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  31. Sheryl & Ricky Thomason-In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser & In Honor of Penny Glenn Jean Bagley-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  32. Brittany and Henry Edmonds-In Memory of Joyce Hodges
  33. Sheri & Mike Sparkman-In Memory of Nancy Haggerty and Jim Libhart
  34. Lynn & Linda Roberts-In Memory of Wanda Jones Beville and Jau Roberts
  35. Jannon & Chad Coley-In Memory of Robert Higgins
  36. Glenn & Linda Barbour-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  37. Betty & Warren Edwards-In Memory of Marilyn Hudson
  38. Angie & Lyn Mills-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  39. Virginia Hall-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  40. Martha & Bobby Overton -In Memory of Carolyn Roberts & In Honor of Sandi Taylor
  41. Susan & Mike Moody-In Memory of Charles Hudson & In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  42. Jasmine & Todd Cage -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  43. Niki Shingleton -In Memory of Jennie Spielman & Angie Hepner
  44. Candy McAvoy-In Honor of All Cancer Warriors
  45. Shannon Crutchfield & Joseph Curtis -In Honor of Aunt Diane Kleis and Sylvia Jones
  46. Lisa and Mike Pugh -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  47. Lisa Graham -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  48. CiCi and Robbie Carroll -In Honor of Melinda Walker & Ernestine Evans
  49. Terry Daniels -For Robert Lewis Daniels
  50. Tanya Baskerville -Memory of Wendy Boyter Jackson & George Baskerville
  51. Holly Fadool Painter -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  52. Jennie Inge -In Memory of Earl Newman & Connie King
  53. Dr. Desidero & Genevieve Rimon-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  54. Marianne & Chris Early -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  55. Ashley and Shawn Hardee -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  56. Alexa Jackson -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  57. Susan & Bitty Freeman -In Memory of Eddie Allen & Lois Taylor
  58. Jessica & Austin Lafoon -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  59. Danny Mason -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients

Bronze Donors (1 bag sponsored)

  1. Nancy & Kell Fleshood-In Honor of Sandy Adcock Taylor
  2. Kaye Bagley-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  3. Charles & Ann Butts-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  4. Teri & Troy Walker -In Honor Ernestine Evans
  5. Crystal & Chris Murphy-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  6. Tammy & Steve White-In Honor of Eli Newcomb
  7. Jane & Mike Allen-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  8. Stacy & Wade Archer-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  9. Tammy and John Manning-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  10. Katherine Crutchfield-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  11. Mitzi and Tracy Powell-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  12. Peggie and Robert Powell-In Memory of "Jack"Burns
  13. Todd Jackson -In Memory of Wendy Boyter Jackson
  14. Beth & Mickey Smith-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  15. Alicia & Guy Short-In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser & In Honor of Sandi Taylor Brenda Curtis-In Memory of Alice Dawson
  16. Judy & Chuck Martin-In Memory of Bobby Garrett
  17. Jennifer Allman-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  18. Holly & Chris McFarland -In Memory of Earl and Shirley Sasser
  19. Candi, Atlas, & Reid Allen-In Memory of Dallas Allen
  20. Kris & Scott Walker-In Honor of Our Moms
  21. Barbara Moore-In Honor of Sisters-Cancer Survivors Judi Newman & Betsy Quicke Thelma Baird-In Honor of Jimmy Vaughan
  22. Ernestine & Billy Evans-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  23. Beverly Edwards-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  24. Janice & Ken Currin -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  25. Karen Myers-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  26. Carol Ann Chapman-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  27. Kim & Keith Corum-In Memory of Stephanie Kennedy Wilbur
  28. Debbie Douglas-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  29. Carri lee Spence-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  30. Patricia Rogers-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  31. Kim & Brent Evans -In Honor of Ernestine Evans
  32. Robin & Tim Newton-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  33. Miki Baird-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  34. Terry & Shep Moss -In Memory of William Henry Wilson
  35. Bonnie Jackson -In Memory of Nancy Lucille Thomas
  36. Billy and Kathy Coffee -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  37. Shelley & Chuck Mayer-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  38. Denny & Cathy Hardee-In Memory of David Hawkins, who lost his battle with cancer on 2/9/20
  39. Stacy Farrar -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  40. Lynn and Everette Gibson -In Memory of Lavenia Gibson
  41. Nancy Jacobs -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  42. Shelia and Calvin Paynter -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  43. Johnna Maurice -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  44. Tammy Parker -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  45. Hope & Tommy Zincone -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  46. Rita & Alvin Parham -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  47. Susan Lucy-In Memory of Lavenia Gibson
  48. Gloria & Carrol Roberts -In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser
  49. Janet Hayes -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  50. Carol Barker-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  51. Rose Towell -In Memory of John Towell
  52. Sandi & Mark Kidd -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  53. Lindsey Smith -In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser
  54. Tina Wells -In Memory of Louise Horne
  55. Scott, Devon, Kaisley, & Kyndall -In Memory of Pleas Jackson & Michelle Roberts Sasser & In Honor of Elaine Clary
  56. Anita Kallam -In Memory of Greg Upton
  57. Helen Gordon -In Memory of Polly Gordon
  58. Timi Garcia -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  59. Donna Wall -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  60. Elma Wilkinson -In Memory of Terry Callahan & Rusty Callahan
  61. Becky Barnes Lewis -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  62. Betsy & Jimmy Clayton-In Honor of Joyce M. Perkinson
  63. Diane & Larry Parker -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  64. Dottie Collins -In Honor of Teresa Collins and the CMH Oncology Dept.
  65. Diana Crowder -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  66. Kris & Patricia Reed -In Memory of Faye Moseley
  67. Debbie Piercy-In Memory Michelle Sasser
  68. Vanessa Rudd -In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  69. Elaine & Sherman Maitland -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  70. Aileen Lewis -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  71. Carrie Poythress -In Memory of Sandy Hamer
  72. Crissy Carter -In Memory of Mama, Virginia Clark
  73. Joy Hofler -In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  74. Candice, Jason, Zoey, & Allie Riggan -In Honor of Mama/Gammy, Shelia Paynter
  75. Wendy Pheil -In Honor of JCH
  76. Maria Ford - In Honor of Lounell Stallings
  77. Angie & Bryant Thomas - In Memory of Maude Thomas
  78. Gwen & Steve Hinzman -In Honor of Susan Wilfong
  79. Shannon Cunningham- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  80. Jeanie Troup - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  81. Jennifer Ellington - In Honor of Laura "Faye" Kniceley
  82. Carol & James Johnson - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  83. Michelle Tanner- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  84. Debra & Spencer Crowder- In Memory of Bob Hoover
  85. Kathryn & Raymond Bokesch - In Memory of Sandy Hamer & Heidi Semivan
  86. Carolyn Saylor - In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  87. Kim & Chris Brown - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  88. Brenda Crafton - In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  89. Cynthia Oakley- In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  90. Sandra Pearce - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  91. Lindsey Satterwhite, Paynter & Paschal -In Honor of Sherry Orman
  92. South Hill Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Aux. - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients Eileen & John Bigley - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  93. Marjorie Lawson- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  94. JoAnn Wells- In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  95. Michelle Crowder-In Honor of Melinda Matthews Walker
  96. Kristy Hooper- In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  97. Joyce Perkinson - In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  98. Diane Nichols - In Honor of Shelia Paynter
  99. Nichole & David Powell- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
  100. Cheryl Abernathy- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients