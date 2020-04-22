Gift of Special Bags Brings a Smile

Cancer doesn’t care one little bit about COVID-19, so treatment goes on and Penny, Shep & Jonathon Evans, as well as a host of friends, wanted to make that treatment process a little nicer and received a lot of help making that possible.
Penny Evans has held an event for each of the past several years to benefit cancer patients. She owns Thirty-One Gifts and asked customers and friends to donate so cancer patients at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s Hendrick Cancer & Rehab Center could be blessed with a special bag of goodies.
Teresa R. Collins, RN, BSN, OCN, Director of Radiation and Medical Oncology at the Solari Radiation Center/Hendrick Cancer Center, said, “A cancer diagnosis is scary and overwhelming for patients, these care bags are a true blessing and provide joy during such a horrible time. The bags provide our patients with a centralized location to keep appointments, information packets, goodies, and personal belongings as they are coming into the center for treatment. Our patients have voiced multiple times how honored they feel to have so many members of the community supporting them through their journey. As caregivers it is extremely heartwarming to see the smiles that these bags bring to their face. Penny and her team of angels are amazing and we are extremely grateful for her continued support of our cancer program through the years.”
Thanks to generous donors listed below, Evans was able to donate 319 Chemo/Radiation Care Bags to CMH. “This community is known for its support, especially for cancer patients,” Penny said. “They really did a wonderful job in providing bags for our community.”
Penny wanted to give special thanks to Touchstone Bank, First Citizens Bank and Dance It Out Dancers for providing some of the contents to fill the bags. Also to all those who donated to make this project a reality are listed below.
Platinum Donors (10+ bags sponsored)
- First Christian School 2/6/20 Chapel Collection - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients Airtec -Judy & Jimmy Newman- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Bill & Sylvia Solari - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Fleet & Dennis Roberts - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Michael & Donna Gregory- In Honor of Donna, my Mom, and Donna's Mom
- The Pointe Realty Group - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Lindsey and Jason Dawson - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Gold Donors (5-9 bags sponsored)
- Karobway Furniture, Robert Smith-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Michael and Katie Cieslinski-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Michelle & Scott Edmonds -In Honor of Louise Ogburn, Rebecca Laben, Scott Edmonds, & Michelle
- Edmonds. In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser.
- Marcia, JC, & Jaicee Clary-In Memory of Robert H. Reed, Nancy W. Reed, Hazel Luton, Everette Jones and In Honor of Sandra Stephenson
- Rozier Termite & Pest Control -In Memory of Aunt Virginia Flinn
- John & Patty Evans-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
Silver Donors (2-4 bags sponsored)
- Pam & Terry McDaniel-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Rosser & Carleen Wells-In Memory of Ann & Donnie Wells and All Cancer Patients
- Chris & Rebecca Bulluck-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Joyce & Charles Taylor-In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Tiffany & Mike Dotti-In Honor of Nana Mabel Pulley and in Memory of Sam Bottoms and Lizzie Bottoms Kathy Sims-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Vera Primm-In Honor of Elizabeth, Tara, and Pops
- Melinda Walker-In Honor of all survivors. In Memory of those we have lost. In honor of friends /family of Cancer Patients. #NoOneFightsAlone
- Harold Vaughan-In Memory of Phyllis G. Vaughan
- Judy & Ed Carroll-In Honor of Ernestine Evans and Sandi Taylor -In Memory of Carolyn Roberts
- Sharon & Alvin Johnson-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Debbie Moore-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Lynn & Daven Lucy-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Margaret Luongo -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Chad Vaughan & Gavin Honeycutt -In Memory of Phyllis G. Vaughan and James G. Honeycutt
- Mary Hardin-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- The Carpenter's House-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Brian's Mechanical, Brian & Tonja Pearce -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Susan and Steve Creed le-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Sarah Hutson-In Honor of Barbara Moore-Cancer Survivor
- Tiffany & Jeremy Lynch-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Tim & Sandra Ittner-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Lori Kirkland-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Sybil McFarland-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Mary & Wayne Rawlings-In Memory of Ruth Rawlings
- Judy Cleaton-In Honor of Mary Carol Kallam
- Amanda & Brian Calhoun-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Jenny Davis-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Carolyn & Randy Carter-In Memory of Minnie R. Edmonds &Honor of Cha Ion Swanson
- Exit Town and Lake Realty-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- New To You Consignment, Mary Edmonds-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients Ashley & Adam Lipscomb-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Sheryl & Ricky Thomason-In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser & In Honor of Penny Glenn Jean Bagley-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Brittany and Henry Edmonds-In Memory of Joyce Hodges
- Sheri & Mike Sparkman-In Memory of Nancy Haggerty and Jim Libhart
- Lynn & Linda Roberts-In Memory of Wanda Jones Beville and Jau Roberts
- Jannon & Chad Coley-In Memory of Robert Higgins
- Glenn & Linda Barbour-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Betty & Warren Edwards-In Memory of Marilyn Hudson
- Angie & Lyn Mills-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Virginia Hall-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Martha & Bobby Overton -In Memory of Carolyn Roberts & In Honor of Sandi Taylor
- Susan & Mike Moody-In Memory of Charles Hudson & In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Jasmine & Todd Cage -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Niki Shingleton -In Memory of Jennie Spielman & Angie Hepner
- Candy McAvoy-In Honor of All Cancer Warriors
- Shannon Crutchfield & Joseph Curtis -In Honor of Aunt Diane Kleis and Sylvia Jones
- Lisa and Mike Pugh -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Lisa Graham -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- CiCi and Robbie Carroll -In Honor of Melinda Walker & Ernestine Evans
- Terry Daniels -For Robert Lewis Daniels
- Tanya Baskerville -Memory of Wendy Boyter Jackson & George Baskerville
- Holly Fadool Painter -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Jennie Inge -In Memory of Earl Newman & Connie King
- Dr. Desidero & Genevieve Rimon-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Marianne & Chris Early -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Ashley and Shawn Hardee -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Alexa Jackson -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Susan & Bitty Freeman -In Memory of Eddie Allen & Lois Taylor
- Jessica & Austin Lafoon -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Danny Mason -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
Bronze Donors (1 bag sponsored)
- Nancy & Kell Fleshood-In Honor of Sandy Adcock Taylor
- Kaye Bagley-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Charles & Ann Butts-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Teri & Troy Walker -In Honor Ernestine Evans
- Crystal & Chris Murphy-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Tammy & Steve White-In Honor of Eli Newcomb
- Jane & Mike Allen-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Stacy & Wade Archer-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Tammy and John Manning-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Katherine Crutchfield-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Mitzi and Tracy Powell-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Peggie and Robert Powell-In Memory of "Jack"Burns
- Todd Jackson -In Memory of Wendy Boyter Jackson
- Beth & Mickey Smith-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Alicia & Guy Short-In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser & In Honor of Sandi Taylor Brenda Curtis-In Memory of Alice Dawson
- Judy & Chuck Martin-In Memory of Bobby Garrett
- Jennifer Allman-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Holly & Chris McFarland -In Memory of Earl and Shirley Sasser
- Candi, Atlas, & Reid Allen-In Memory of Dallas Allen
- Kris & Scott Walker-In Honor of Our Moms
- Barbara Moore-In Honor of Sisters-Cancer Survivors Judi Newman & Betsy Quicke Thelma Baird-In Honor of Jimmy Vaughan
- Ernestine & Billy Evans-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Beverly Edwards-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Janice & Ken Currin -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Karen Myers-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Carol Ann Chapman-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Kim & Keith Corum-In Memory of Stephanie Kennedy Wilbur
- Debbie Douglas-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Carri lee Spence-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Patricia Rogers-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Kim & Brent Evans -In Honor of Ernestine Evans
- Robin & Tim Newton-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Miki Baird-In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Terry & Shep Moss -In Memory of William Henry Wilson
- Bonnie Jackson -In Memory of Nancy Lucille Thomas
- Billy and Kathy Coffee -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Shelley & Chuck Mayer-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Denny & Cathy Hardee-In Memory of David Hawkins, who lost his battle with cancer on 2/9/20
- Stacy Farrar -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Lynn and Everette Gibson -In Memory of Lavenia Gibson
- Nancy Jacobs -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Shelia and Calvin Paynter -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Johnna Maurice -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Tammy Parker -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Hope & Tommy Zincone -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Rita & Alvin Parham -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Susan Lucy-In Memory of Lavenia Gibson
- Gloria & Carrol Roberts -In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser
- Janet Hayes -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Carol Barker-In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Rose Towell -In Memory of John Towell
- Sandi & Mark Kidd -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Lindsey Smith -In Memory of Michelle Roberts Sasser
- Tina Wells -In Memory of Louise Horne
- Scott, Devon, Kaisley, & Kyndall -In Memory of Pleas Jackson & Michelle Roberts Sasser & In Honor of Elaine Clary
- Anita Kallam -In Memory of Greg Upton
- Helen Gordon -In Memory of Polly Gordon
- Timi Garcia -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Donna Wall -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Elma Wilkinson -In Memory of Terry Callahan & Rusty Callahan
- Becky Barnes Lewis -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Betsy & Jimmy Clayton-In Honor of Joyce M. Perkinson
- Diane & Larry Parker -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Dottie Collins -In Honor of Teresa Collins and the CMH Oncology Dept.
- Diana Crowder -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Kris & Patricia Reed -In Memory of Faye Moseley
- Debbie Piercy-In Memory Michelle Sasser
- Vanessa Rudd -In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Elaine & Sherman Maitland -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Aileen Lewis -In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Carrie Poythress -In Memory of Sandy Hamer
- Crissy Carter -In Memory of Mama, Virginia Clark
- Joy Hofler -In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Candice, Jason, Zoey, & Allie Riggan -In Honor of Mama/Gammy, Shelia Paynter
- Wendy Pheil -In Honor of JCH
- Maria Ford - In Honor of Lounell Stallings
- Angie & Bryant Thomas - In Memory of Maude Thomas
- Gwen & Steve Hinzman -In Honor of Susan Wilfong
- Shannon Cunningham- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Jeanie Troup - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Jennifer Ellington - In Honor of Laura "Faye" Kniceley
- Carol & James Johnson - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Michelle Tanner- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Debra & Spencer Crowder- In Memory of Bob Hoover
- Kathryn & Raymond Bokesch - In Memory of Sandy Hamer & Heidi Semivan
- Carolyn Saylor - In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Kim & Chris Brown - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Brenda Crafton - In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Cynthia Oakley- In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Sandra Pearce - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Lindsey Satterwhite, Paynter & Paschal -In Honor of Sherry Orman
- South Hill Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Aux. - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients Eileen & John Bigley - In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Marjorie Lawson- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- JoAnn Wells- In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Michelle Crowder-In Honor of Melinda Matthews Walker
- Kristy Hooper- In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Joyce Perkinson - In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Diane Nichols - In Honor of Shelia Paynter
- Nichole & David Powell- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
- Cheryl Abernathy- In Honor and In Memory of All Cancer Patients
