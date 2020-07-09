A total of over $4.6 million in grants has been awarded to projects in Region 3 to help the post-Covid economic recovery in the region. The GO Virginia State Board recently approved the grants, which will be supplemented by funding from other public and private sources.
“This is wonderful news for Region 3,” says Chairman Randy Lail. “These projects relate to the impact that COVID-19 has had on businesses throughout our region, specifically the Bridge to Recovery project led by Southern Virginia Regional Alliance and Virginia's Growth Alliance. These two regional economic development organizations span all of Region 3 and will bring needed resources to help businesses recover.” He adds, “These projects also illustrate the ability of GO Virginia to pivot quickly as circumstances change.”
The following projects involving Region 3 were approved by the GO Virginia State Board:
• $925,000 for Bridge to Recovery, an initiative led by the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance and Virginia’s Growth Alliance, will provide immediate and impactful support to businesses through the multiple recovery periods of the COVID-19 pandemic and bridge supply chain needs of companies with service providers.
• $3.6 million, full remaining Phase 2 funding based on successful outcomes of Phase 1, for GO TEC
“We are very excited for the opportunity to move forward with the next phase of the GO TEC project,” says Tammy Hurt, GO TEC program manager. “We will continue to work with our growing number of partners to increase awareness of career pathways, increase Dual Enrollment pathways, and increase the number of industry-certified citizens in an effort to build upon regional investments and job creation.”
• Region 3 will also participate in a cross-regional initiative, Retooling Virginia Manufacturers, led by GENEDGE (Region 1). This project will expand the capabilities of existing suppliers to develop sustainable ongoing revenues and help participating manufacturers diversify their market and product offerings. This will have a positive impact on Region 3 with Advanced Manufacturing being one of its targeted industry sectors.
Bryan David, program director of Region 3 states, “These projects demonstrate Region 3's commitment for helping our businesses at this critical time while maintaining a focus on building a skilled workforce with our partners.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.