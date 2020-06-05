The Virginia Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 testing in South Hill located at Golden Leaf Warehouse (101 Raines Street) on Saturday, June 13. The event will take place from 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.
To protect both yourself and the healthcare workers, they are asking that everyone wear a mask, put 6 feet of distance between yourself and others at all times, and tell the health care provider if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
This service will be drive-through ONLY. If you have any questions or concerns please call (434) 738-6545.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.