Park View Middle among seven VA schools to earn National Blue Ribbon status

Seven Virginia public schools are among the 367 schools named today as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors high performing schools and schools making exemplary progress toward closing achievement gaps.
The Virginia public schools recognized as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools are as follows:
- Baker-Butler Elementary in Albemarle County
- Camelot Elementary in Chesapeake
- Fairhill Elementary in Fairfax County
- Hidden Valley High in Roanoke County
- Hilton Elementary in Scott County
- Park View Middle in Mecklenburg County
- Poplar Tree Elementary in Fairfax County
National Blue Ribbon Schools are selected based on one of two criteria: performance on state assessments or progress over five years closing achievement gaps and (for high schools) increasing graduation rates for all student groups.
Hidden Valley High, Hilton Elementary and Poplar Tree Elementary were recognized for overall achievement. Baker-Butler Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Fairhill Elementary and Park View Middle earned federal blue ribbons for progress toward closing achievement gaps.
“Earning a Blue Ribbon School Award is a great honor, and I congratulate the students and the dedicated teachers, principals and support staff of all of these schools for their commitment to excellence and to closing achievement gaps,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “Each of these schools is the center of a learning community dedicated to the success of every child and our shared values of inclusion, excellence, service and optimism. I think it is especially important that we recognize and celebrate schools that are leading the way in achieving equitable outcomes for all students.”
The federal education department also recognized Saint James Catholic School in Falls Church as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School. The Council for American Private Education nominates private schools for National Blue Ribbon School awards each year based on student achievement on national standardized tests and, in the case of high schools, graduation rates.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools since the program began 38 years ago.
The U.S. Department of Education will honor all of the nation’s 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools during a virtual conference and awards ceremony November 12-13. All of the award-winning schools will receive flags and plaques.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.