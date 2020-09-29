Clarksville hosts Fall Marketplace October 3; Harvest Days Festival changed to meet COVID precautions

Come and celebrate the fall season and enjoy our outdoor Fall Marketplace on the morning of Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, from 8 am to 3 pm. Traditionally this would have been our 25th Annual Harvest Days Festival event usually with over 60 vendors, hayrides, kids activities, but we have had to modify it due to pandemic. So we are just holding a outdoor marketplace this year. We will have over 25 vendors spaced apart in a gated sectioned along Virginia Avenue (middle of 3rd) to the pocket park offering seasonal crafts, specialty items, antiques, & collectibles, In addition to the vendors, our one-of-a-kind specialty shops will have sidewalk sales and specials. Shop, Dine and Explore Clarksville. Please adhere to all the safety guidelines. The road will be closed from middle of 2nd (Wells Fargo Ramp) to 5th Street.
For more information contact the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce 374-2436. Follow us on Facebook for all the updates.
