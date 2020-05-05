On Friday, May 1 a worker for the Halifax County Public Schools food service program tested positive for COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health conducted a contact-tracing protocol to identify individuals potentially put at risk for infection. The tracing identified a number of the service workers were potentially at risk. These individuals will be in quarantine until May 11.
Halifax County Superintendent Dr. Mark Lineburg stated, “We’re [sanitizing] as we speak… The thing you’ve got to be careful of is you don’t know that the [case] came from the middle school or whichever school it was. You know, people can get it anywhere.” According to the announcement on the Halifax County Public School’s Facebook page, the worker who tested positive for the virus is asymptomatic and should hopefully make a full recovery.
As a result of the quarantine of workers, the school’s food service will have to be suspended until May 11. Thankfully, the Halifax community has stepped in while the service workers are quarantined and is making sure no student goes hungry during this time. Lineburg states, “Our community has been very, very supportive. We have a church that has set up at the middle school in the parking lot that’s giving 1,300 meals out a day, and we have some others lined up as this week goes on.”
As stated in the announcement sent to parents and students, The Virginia Department of Health says that there is no additional risks to families who picked up food from the schools.
