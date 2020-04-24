A call was received at 6:32p.m. April 23 regarding a structure fire at 255 Columbia Street. The Chase City Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and was assisted by the Boydton and Bacon District Fire Departments as well as the Chase City Rescue Squad, Chase City Police Department and Dominion Energy. The wood frame home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family. All units cleared the scene by 8:35p.m.
