The Virginia Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 testing in Danville on Friday, June 5 from 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. This event is drive-through only; no walk up testing, and no one is to exit the vehicles. This is for those ages 10 and older. They will be testing those with and those without symptoms. At each site they can test up to 1,000 people, and they WANT as many as possible to come. Anyone from anywhere can come. Testing will be conducted at Bonner Middle School located at 300 Apollo Avenue. They are asking that everyone please wear face masks and stick to the 6 foot social distancing guidelines. If you have questions please call (434) 766-9828.