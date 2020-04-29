Ten high school seniors from Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina are each receiving $1,000 scholarships presented by Benchmark Community Bank. The annual $mart$tart Community Commitment Scholarship is named for the bank’s $mart$tart money management program designed for ages 13-17.
Selected from a pool close to 100 applicants for the bank’s $mart$tart Community Commitment Scholarship, area recipients are Dalton Ashworth and Na’kihya Ragsdale of Central High School (Lunenburg County); Hannah Ostrander and Justin Stimpson, both of Fuqua School (Farmville); Victoria Rowe of Bluestone High School; and Hinton Vick III and Katie Wright, both of Brunswick Academy.
Ashworth plans to attend Hampden-Sydney College with a major in Business/Economics. Ragsdale will pursue a major in Forensic Science at Virginia Union University. Ostrander will be attending Southside Virginia Community College to pursue Nursing. Stimpson will also be attending Southside Virginia Community College to study Welding and Automotive Technology.
Rowe plans to major in Marketing and Business Administration at Elon College. Pursuing a degree in Agribusiness, Vick III will be attending Southside Virginia Community College. Wright also plans to attend Southside Virginia Community College to major in Early Childhood Education.
“All of these students distinguished themselves through service with several community organizations, as well as involvement and leadership in multiple extracurricular organizations at their high schools,” Benchmark President/CEO Jay A. Stafford said of the recipients. “We need young people like these to further their educations and return to Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina to contribute their skills and talents for the future of our region. It is Benchmark’s privilege to help these students succeed.”
“The goal for our $mart$tart savings and money management program is to help young people build solid skills to pave the way to a secure financial future as adults,” explained Executive Vice President/Chief Banking Officer LeAnne Emert. “After the program was launched, we began hearing great stories about how students were contributing to their schools and communities. As an organization supporting the communities we serve, we believe these student efforts should be rewarded, so the $mart$tart scholarship program was born.”
Benchmark Community Bank, founded in 1971, is headquartered in Kenbridge, VA, and operates 17 locations throughout Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. Annually since 2007, American Banker magazine has named Benchmark as one of the Top 200 Community Banks out of over 5,000 community banks in the nation. To learn more about Benchmark, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, please visit www.bcbonline.com.
