New teacher dinner cancelled; help fill goody bags or sponsor gift cards

As everyone is aware, The Mecklenburg County Business Partnership, Inc. usually hosts a dinner to honor the new teachers that are hired to teach in Mecklenburg County Public Schools. The purpose of this program is to help these new teachers become familiar with local people and businesses who are supportive and are interested in education and a quality workforce in Mecklenburg County. By taking part in this event, businesses have the opportunity to make new friends, attract new customers, assist newcomers in locating pertinent needs in order to relocate to Mecklenburg County, and show their support for education. Due to the restrictions still in place for Phase III, and because we do not want to compromise our teachers’ health, we have decided not to host a dinner this year. We do, however, still want a way to welcome the new teachers and connect them with your business.
We have decided that we still want to give a goody bag to each of these new teachers because they love these bags and the items are a great way to let them know who you are and what you have to offer. When the newcomers view and use these items they will think of your business. Also, we do need a business to donate the goody bags so we are asking if someone can donate the actual gift bags.
Also, we are still asking for business sponsorship but the money would be divided up to give each new teacher a gift card they can use to purchase supplies for their teaching needs. The cost to sponsor a new teacher when we would host a dinner was $50 so we are asking if you can, to still donate $50. But any amount would be greatly appreciated. We will include a list of the businesses who help sponsor the gift cards.
We understand that it can take some time to order goodies for the gift bags so we are trying to give businesses enough time to do so. Please drop off your items for the gift bags to either the South Hill, Clarksville, or Chase City Benchmark Community Banks by September 17th. We are making 50 goody bags. If you would like to send sponsorship money to help purchase the teachers’ gift cards, please make the check payable to “M.C.B.E.P.” and mail to P.O. Box 225 /Boydton, VA 23917 by September 15th.
Please call Gina Lawrimore, Director with M.C.B.E.P., to find out more information at 434-262-6724 or e-mail her at director@mcbep.org.
