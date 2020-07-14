Clarksville Dixie Youth announces Mini Ball Season and practices

FREE Mini Ball Season! We are SO excited to play some ball! Starting this week, 7/12/2020, we will be starting practices! Being able to actually play ball games will depend on the number of players we have join us, but we will definitely do skill work while enjoying some time at our favorite place…the BALL PARK! Come on down and join us or ball practice on the nights below.
Boys:
- Monday: Minors 6-7:30 (ages 9-10)
- Tuesday: Tee Ball 6-7:00. (ages 4-6)
- Wednesday: Coach Pitch 6-7:30 (ages 7-8)
Girls:
- Monday: 6-7:30 Sweeties and Darlings (ages 4-8)
- Tuesday: 6-8 Angels (ages 9-10)
- Thursday: 6-8 Ponytails (ages 11-12)
