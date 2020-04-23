The county grand jury issued four shoplifting indictments. These indictments bring a formal accusation against the individuals, as a means of bringing the case to trial, they do not determine guilt.
Matthew Shane Gay of Chase City was charged with a felony count of shoplifting goods worth more than $200 from Walmart of South Hill March 17, 2020.
Lonnie Benton Jones, Jr. of Brodnax was charged with a felony count of shoplifting goods worth more than $200 from Walmart of South Hill March 17, 2020.
Kimberly Lawson Williams of South Hill was charged with a felony count of shoplifting goods worth more than $200 from Walmart of South Hill on March 19, 2020.
Daniel Allen Lewis of South Hill was charged with a felony count of shoplifting goods worth more than $200 from Walmart of South Hill on March 17, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.