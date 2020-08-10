Taylor Named Vice President of Business Development at EMPOWER Broadband

EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. is pleased to announce the advancement of Michele Taylor to the position of vice president of business development.
Ms. Taylor will oversee the development and maintenance of business and commercial accounts for the broadband provider and lead EMPOWER’s sales and service efforts to meet the growing needs of regional businesses. She’ll be focused on delivering the highest level of customer service and building and maintaining strong, long-term relationships with EMPOWER business subscribers including schools and governmental entities. Ms. Taylor will recommend and assist in the development and implementation of new services and offerings, including voice over IP telephony, high-speed data services and advanced cloud-based solutions.
She will also serve as the liaison and primary point of contact between EMPOWER and the entities providing grants, financing, and/or funding for EMPOWER’s deployment of fiber throughout Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. She’ll be responsible for all aspects of the organization's grant research, applications, administration and grant management activities, and will seek out and secure grants and award funding to be utilized in support of the mission of the organization.
EMPOWER President and CEO John C. Lee, Jr., comments, “Michele has 25 years of extensive experience in the industry, from customer service to project management; and her passion to deliver the very best customer experience makes her the obvious choice for this position and its responsibilities. Her strong experience in the broadband and telecom industry will bring considerable value to EMPOWER and its subscribers in this new position.
“Michele’s effort in this new position will be critically important in EMPOWER’s efforts to continue the extension of broadband service to Southside Virginians and customers in portions of northern North Carolina. We are confident she’ll flourish in this position; she is dedicated and believes in our mission, is well-versed in solutions to accommodate the changing needs of business and commercial accounts and, most importantly, Michelle has a passion to do the right thing by those at the end of the line…or fiber in this case.”
EMPOWER Broadband, Inc., a subsidiary of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, was incorporated on January 30, 2019, and provides middle-mile capacity, retail high-speed internet service, as well as voice over IP telephony, high-speed data services, and advanced cloud-based solutions to over 4,000 accounts in the cooperative’s service territory in Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. For more information, please visit empowermec.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.