Elections for local offices took place on Tuesday, May 19. The Towns of Boydton, Clarksville, and Lacrosse saw no competition for Mayoral or Town Council spots. However, the Towns of Chase City and South Hill both saw a competitive election and large voter turnout, with challengers for both Mayoral and Town Council positions.
The Town of Chase City saw newcomer Alden Fahringer oppose Eddie Bratton for the mayoral position. Alden Fahringer ended up winning the vote with 138-119 votes or a 54 percent share. Regarding the win, Fahringer says he has work cut out for him as he needs to learn Robert’s Rules of Order before running a Town Council meeting. Fahringer remarks, “The main things that I plan to do going forward is finding out who my points of contact are for businesses that Microsoft and their subcontractors use for different supplies—whether it be materials like fiber-optic cables and copper or even rental lifts—…to see if we could contract anybody to using Chase City as a staging point for any of their materials and supplies.” He wants to, “bring more jobs to Chase City. I think from that, a lot of the things we are experiencing as far as crime and things of that nature will be alleviated…Essentially bringing jobs here will boost the quality of life for everybody in Chase City. Even beautification of the city would come through that. That is the main focus.”
First-time candidates Pauline Blackwell Keeton and Michelle Wilson also managed to grab a spot on the Town Council, beating out incumbent Charles Willis who was up for re-election. Pauline Blackwell Keeton won 25 percent of the total with 169 votes. Michelle Wilson was second with 144 votes, or 22 percent. Marshall “Tommy” Whitaker was the re-elected to the Town Council with 20 percent of the total, or 135 votes. The Town Council members will begin their term on July 1.
The News-Progress reached out to each Town Council member elect, but was only able to speak with new-elect Michelle Wilson. Mrs. Wilson commented, “I decided to step out of my box…so this is new to me. I know I just want to see Chase City bloom. I want to see it prosper for everybody…I know I’ll do my best trying to work with everybody. I’m going to go in and see how they do things and then I’m not afraid to speak up… I’m not going to sit back and just agree with everything or disagree with everything; I want to be proactive with whatever I need to do.”
In South Hill, Dean Marion was re-elected as mayor with 308 votes to Stuart Taylor’s 243. The Town Council will see three newcomers join the board in July: Gavin Honeycutt with 134 votes, Shep Moss with 123 votes and Joseph Taylor, Jr. with 120 votes. Delores Luster from Ward 1 ran unopposed on the ballot and accrued 57 votes.
The Town of Boydton saw no competition or newcomers on the ballot. Mayor John M. Kirkland was re-elected with 29 votes, as well as Town Council members William R. “Bill” Thompson with 28 votes; David Miller Crowder with 27 votes; and T. G. “Tinker” Gill with 27 votes.
The Town of Clarksville saw no competition either, but newcomer Tammy Brankley Mulchi was elected to Town Council with 40 votes. Mayor Kevin Allgood was re-elected with 43 votes; Town Council incumbents Edward Sizemore and Bruce Woerner were re-elected with 37 and 35 votes respectively.
The Town of Lacrosse also saw no competition for offices, but did see new Mayoral candidate William H. “Billy” Gill elected to office with 30 votes. Town Council members Michael T. Clark, Joe Young, and David Williams were re-elected with 25, 24, and 25 votes respectively. Newcomer Joseph E. Curtis was elected to the Town Council to replace Gill.
