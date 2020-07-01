Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam, announced on Tuesday, June 30 that bar seating will continue to be prohibited as the state moves into Phase Three on Wednesday, July 1. Northam made it clear that he is taking a “cautious approach and is prepared to implement tighter restrictions if needed”.
The lack of shift in bar seating regulations comes in an attempt to “reduce the likelihood of patrons gathering without observing social distancing guidelines”. Table seating in bar areas will be allowed as long as the minimum distance of six feet between tables is allowed.
“I am watching what is happening in other states—we are taking a cautious approach as we enter Phase Three and maintaining the current restrictions on bar areas,” said Governor Northam. “In Virginia, our hospitalization rates have fallen, our percentage of positive tests continues to trend downward, and we are conducting more than 10,000 tests each day. We want these trends to continue, but if our public health metrics begin moving in the wrong direction, I will not hesitate to take action to protect the health and safety of our communities.”
According to the Governor’s office, the state is performing an average of more than 10,400 tests daily. Hospitals continue to remain stocked with proper personal protective equipment. “The percentage of positive tests has dropped to six percent from a high of 20 percent in mid-April. The number of Virginians hospitalized with a positive or pending COVID-19 test has declined significantly over the past several weeks, and more than 1,200 contact tracers are presently working throughout the Commonwealth.”
Northam continues to remind to remind Virginia residents that they are still “safer at home”, especially if you are high risk or have pre-existing conditions. All Virginians must continue to comply with the statewide face covering requirement in indoor public spaces, and Virginians are strongly encouraged to: continue teleworking if possible, wash hands regularly, maintain six feet of physical distance when outside of home, and get tested immediately if you have COVID-19 symptoms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.