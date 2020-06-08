The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports 224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 found in Mecklenburg County. One new death has been reported, placing the number at 23. There have also been 30 hospitalizations in Mecklenburg County due to the virus.
Brunswick County has had a total of 41 cases with ten hospitalizations and one death. Halifax County has had 32 cases of the virus with four hospitalizations and one reported death. The Southside Health District as a whole has had 297 cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths as of Monday, June 8.
The VDH website shows has been a new outbreak of the virus in the Southside Health District. The newest outbreak most likely occurred in Brunswick County based on the increase from 28 cases to now 41 cases in a week. The locations of two outbreaks have been confirmed as Sentara MeadowView Terrace in Clarksville, and the other as Chase City Health and Rehab in Chase City. The VDH shows that three of the five outbreaks in the Southside Health District have occurred in long-term living facilities; the fourth occurred at an unknown Healthcare Setting and the newest has been reported in a Correctional Facility.
Virginia is seeing a trend of outbreaks occurring in long-term care facilities, and as a result these facilities are taking precautions for their residents and staff.
As of June 8, Virginia has had a total of 51,251 confirmed cases in the state, as well as 5,143 hospitalizations and 1,477 deaths. 5,289 cases of COVID-19 have occurred in relation to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, as well as 830 deaths. There have also been 3,139 cases of COVID-19 found in healthcare workers to date.
As Virginia continues efforts to re-open, it is advised to maintain precautionary measures such as wearing a mask outside and social distancing in public. As Governor Northam stated in the press conference on Monday, May 4, “The virus is still here. It has not gone away and will not go away until there is a vaccine.” Additionally, hospitals will be opening back up for elective surgeries soon.
Southside Health District Director Dr. Spillman states, “We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our region. This is a reminder that we need to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if we do have to go out for necessary supplies. It is our duty to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community and slow the spread of this virus.”
