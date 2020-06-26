VCU Internal Medicine closing doors on June 27

VCU Health and MCV Physicians are closing VCU Health Internal Medicine at South Hill located at 412 Durant Street, South Hill, VA 23970 effective June 27, 2020. VCU Health and MCV Physicians also are closing their neurology clinic located at 501 Lombardy Street, South Hill, VA 23970 effective Sept. 17, 2020.
Patients’ medical records will transfer to the C.A.R.E. Building adjacent to VCU Health’s Community Memorial Hospital (1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue, South Hill, VA 23970), where they will be accessible to you. At your choosing, you can continue to receive outpatient family and internal medicine and neurology care at the C.A.R.E. Building. Outpatient family medicine services also are provided at VCU Health’s Tanglewood location (9782 Highway 903, Bracey, VA 23919).
In addition, you will continue to be able to obtain copies of your records from VCU Health by calling the Health Information Management Department at 804-828-4423. You may also request that we send a copy of your medical record in our possession to you or to any provider of your choosing. Please note that charges will apply in the event you elect to have a copy of your medical record sent to you. These charges will include a reasonable cost-based fee, which will include the actual cost of supplies and labor required to copy your record and a postage fee that will vary by weight. If you have any questions or concerns or would like to request a copy of your health record or a transfer authorization form, please call 804-828-4423.
