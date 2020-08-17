Superintendent addresses concern on middle school cows

Mecklenburg County Superintendent Paul Nichols posted a response to concerns that have been raised over social media regarding the relocation of cows that were homed at Bluestone Middle School. The post reads:
"I feel the need to address the drama on social media related to the cows at Bluestone Middle School. For those who may not be familiar, we have 4 wonderful Agriculture teachers at MCPS, one at each of the secondary schools. Each one teaches with a different focus; animal science, plant science, greenhouse, and shop. When we consolidate the schools the students with a career interest in Agriculture will be able to explore and earn important credentials through the Environmental Science Career Academy. This program has always received full support from all members on both the School Board and the Board of Supervisors who have identified well over 50 acres of the new school property for agricultural use. Local farmers and farm organizations are also wonderful supporters.
Last year the program at Bluestone Middle School, where significant focus is given to small and large animal care, had a wonderful donation of 3 cows. The cows were an instant hit with the students. All their animals; chickens, rabbits, goats, and now cows, take a lot of care, and the students take delight in working with them. Unfortunately, student engagement with all of their education programs was cut short by COVID on March 13th, but we have great teachers to continue care for the animals.
A little over a week ago I received a call from a very legitimate source reporting that Mecklenburg county animal control officials had been notified with concerns about the cows that could lead to a citation for the school system. I must be responsible for the school division, so I checked on the concern, and asked the teacher to move the cows to another location until we could make sure all concerns were eliminated.
Since that time I’ve met with representatives of the MC Animal Control, as well as members of both Boards. It has been confirmed that the cows are healthy, and that they can stay at the school. The better news is that we have been given support to begin preparing the site for the cows to be moved to their larger home at the new school facility.
I’m very concerned about the amount of inappropriate assumptions and misinformation that has circulated about this through social media outlets. It does damage to the teachers, school officials, Board Members, and our wonderful Animal Control officials, all of whom are very supportive and working very hard to make the best Ag program available to our students. Unfortunately, this seems to be the nature of social media."
More information regarding the County's decision on the matter will be available after the Board of Supervisors scheduled meeting August 17.
