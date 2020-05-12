The Board of Supervisors live-streamed their usual monthly meeting on May 11 beginning at 9:30a.m. One of the biggest items on the agenda was the public hearing for the authorization to acquire property rights by condemnation for public purpose.
County Attorney Russell Slayton began the public hearing by giving the Board a summary of condemnation and how it is typically seen negatively. Slayton states, “if there weren’t condemnation rights there would be no roads built, there would be no utility lines built, water and sewer, so it is a very necessary governmental right.”
Slayton referenced a case from 2002 in New London, Connecticut in which land was condemned for economic development and the case was subsequently brought to the US Supreme Court. As Slayton put it, “that case generated a lot of legislative changes that made it more difficult to acquire land through condemnation.” Of course, in the 2002 case the land was being used for economic development, as opposed to public infrastructure which Mecklenburg County is looking at using the land for. Slayton says, “It’s absolutely necessary for the case of the new school that’s being built here; there was a need to acquire property rights along the public road to improve the public road.” Slayton goes on to tell the Board of Supervisors that there are fourteen properties they need to gain the rights to in order to further development for the new school. Of those fourteen, 10 property owners voluntarily gave the rights to the properties to Superintendent Paul Nichols.
The four that could not be acquired voluntarily is because, “there are owners whose identity—and of course whereabouts—are unknown.” Slayton continued, “What is before you today is to conduct a public hearing; condemnation is a statutory proceeding. It’s very detailed, you’ve got to comply with every step as you go forward. If you don’t, you have a defective condemnation. One of the requirements is that you have a public hearing and adopt a resolution declaring your intent to acquire property rights by condemnation. That’s what’s before you today; you have a copy of the resolution. So if you conduct your public hearing and after it adopt this resolution, you will have kept the process moving forward.”
Slayton proceeded to let the Board know that it would be best to act today so that VDOT can verify they have unencumbered right-of-way to the road rights by late-June and can proceed. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt the resolution.
Next, County Administrator Wayne Carter gave the Board background on the proposed decision to hire a solar lobbyist. As Wayne stated, “During the General Assembly session of 2019, several of the county administrators and myself were up there for several bills. We then started meeting in May of last year with the solar industry trying to work out some agreements and some changes to state law, some of which were passed this year in General Assembly.”
Carter continued, “There were some [bills] that they wanted that we spoke against—for example they wanted to take away the fact that you would be able to approve the comp plan sections of solar facilities—they would just be allowed by right and that would be it. We ended up doing many of the changes and we did have some help…what we’re looking to do is set up—this is being led by Halifax—a coalition of rural counties to try to improve our ability to get more taxes from the solar facilities.” Wayne tells the Board that joining this coalition would be beneficial to Mecklenburg County in the long run.
During further discussion, Vice-Chairman Glanzy Spain, Jr. asked Wayne Carter, “Do you feel like the General Assembly is favoring lobbyists or is it starting to favor the counties?” Carter responded, “The General Assembly has changed its outlook…it is very much in favor of green energies and renewable energies; therefore, what we’ve got to do is try to work with the solar industry because we’re not trying to oppose it but we feel like counties should get a better share of the pie…We’re not trying to be adversarial at all; we want it to be a win-win for both parties.” The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to hire a lobbyist be part of the coalition for the solar energy plant.
The County Administrator report shows that adoptions are up at the SPCA; more people are buying and caring for pets while they are in quarantine. The County Administrator report also shows that VDOT has been conducting patching of quite a few secondary roads as well as repairing cross pipes that have become clogged over the past few years.
