Michael and Jane Lyon, of Brooks Lyon & Watkins Cooper Lyon and the Cremation Society of Virginia, are proud to share the news on the partnership of their three firms with Rollings Funeral Service, a family organization out of Atlanta, Georgia.
Michael and Jane mentioned that they are at a point in their careers where they want to solely be able to focus on what brought them into funeral service -- caring for their communities. Since those communities are the heart and soul of Michael and Jane’s firms, they wanted a strategic partner that shared their same devotion to serving others during life’s most difficult moments. While they had other interested partners, they chose Greg and Debbie Rollings of Rollings Funeral Service because they immediately felt a connection with them. “Greg and Debbie are a family team and they’re not backed by venture capital. Immediately, you can tell they’re people of integrity and principles and we know they will hold our community in high regard,” mentioned Michael. As a licensed funeral director too, Greg Rollings brings with him a breadth of knowledge that will be integral in helping Michael and Jane.
Through this new partnership, Michael and Jane will now be able to focus more on the families they serve. “Through Rollings, we’ll have a dedicated team to handle the administrative side of our business, which will allow us here to spend more time focusing on our families. The fact that we’re partners with a larger organization now gives us greater access to resources and expertise that we can utilize to better serve,” said Michael. Another reason for their choice in Rollings Funeral Service is that the identity they have built for their firms will remain the same. “Our families won’t notice any changes in the day-to-day operations,” noted Michael. He further mentioned that all staff will be kept on and the business names will remain the same.
“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Michael and Jane,” said Greg Rollings, President & CEO of Rollings Funeral Service. “They have served their communities with such compassion and respect and I look forward to assisting in the continuation of that tradition,” he further said.
If there is one thing Michael and Jane want their communities to know, it is their appreciation for all their support. “It has been my warm privilege and honor to serve, and I want to continue serving as a long as I have the strength and good health to do so,” said Michael. He also mentioned that when the eventual time comes for him and Jane to slow down, Nathaniel Bellissimo, Funeral Director, and Steven Smith, Assistant General Manager, will both transition to bigger leadership roles.
